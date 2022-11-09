KENNEWICK, Wash.-
After 1,002 days, the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) is officially ending its COVID-19 response.
The BFHD will continue to provide community guidance and answer any questions relating to COVID-19.
COVID vaccines will also still be available through medical providers and pharmacies.
According to a press release, over the course of its COVID-19 response:
BFHD staff dedicated 157,234 hours to the pandemic.
Provided support and guidance for 875 individual outbreaks.
Conducted 107,394 contact tracing interviews.
Administered 82,117 vaccines.
Held 102 pop-up vaccine clinics.
