MOSES LAKE, WA - The Moses Lake Police Department is notifying the community about what they believe to be a bad batch of heroin circulating in the area.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30. the police department said they responded to three heroin overdoses in town within four hours.

MLPD asks that you be aware and that if you observe someone having an overdose, you need to call 9-1-1 as soon as possible because every second counts.