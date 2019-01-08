PASCO, WA - The annual Eastern Washington Agriculture Expo is hosting over nearly one hundred vendors for you to go and check out.

The event features opportunities to check out new agriculture technology, look at new equipment and vendors that can assist you with your agricultural needs.

The state of Washington is home to over 39,000 farms, leading the nation in the production of cherries, apples, hops, pears, grapes and blueberries. Benton and Franklin Counties have more than 2,300 farms alone.

New this year at the expo is the keynote speaker Alex McGregor, Chairman of The McGregor Company.

Pasco Chamber of Commerce's Executive Director, Colin Hastings say this event is a good way also to just come by and say hi to your neighbor!

They are also offering pesticide re-certification sessions.

"Being the first non commodity specific AG show in the area has made it so large in the sense that we are drawing from Easterm Oregon, Northern Washington and Idaho so it's a real big show," said Hastings.

It is held at the TRAC in Pasco until Wednesday at 4 p.m.