TACOMA, WA — Today Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit against JRK Residential Group Inc. for violating Governor Inslee’s Emergency “Evictions” Proclamation. Inslee’s “Evictions” Proclamation establishes a temporary moratorium on evictions for the inability to pay rent. The Proclamation specifically prohibits landlords from issuing Notices to Pay or Vacate during the proclamation’s effective period.

JRK Residential is a Nevada-based for-profit real estate investment firm and property management company that operates at least four apartment complexes in Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap Counties. JRK Residential manages property in 20 states and boasts that its portfolio represents “approximately $6 billion of investment capital.”

The lawsuit, filed in Pierce County Superior Court, asserts JRK Residential violated Governor Inslee’s “Evictions” Proclamation by issuing Notices to Pay or Vacate in April to at least fourteen residents of The Boulders at Puget Sound. The Boulders at Puget Sound is a multi-building Tacoma apartment complex containing over 700 units. Residents discovered the hard copy notices at their front doors. A cover letter indicated that “Boulders management” was aware of the “‘no-evictions’ law.” In spite of this knowledge, the notice nevertheless instructed residents to pay all rents due within fourteen days or be “subject to eviction as provided by law.” The Notice to Pay or Vacate stated that it was “unconditional,” and threated tenants that if they failed to “surrender the premises,” they would “be guilty of unlawful detainer and subject to eviction.”

In addition to violating the express terms of Governor Inslee’s Proclamation by issuing the Notices to Pay or Vacate to residents of The Boulders, JRK Residential unfairly and deceptively pressured residents to pay outstanding rent by sending numerous threatening emails and notices, sometimes multiple times per day, and making harassing phone calls to tenants or tenants’ workplaces.

Ferguson’s lawsuit is the first state lawsuit filed to enforce one of Governor Inslee’s emergency proclamations.

“JRK Residential is a large, sophisticated corporation that knew about the Governor’s Emergency Evictions Proclamation – and ignored it anyway,” Ferguson said. “Their conduct is cruel and unlawful – and we will hold them accountable.”

“As Washingtonians struggle with the impact of COVID-19, the last thing they need to worry about is losing the roof over their heads,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “That’s why I put a moratorium on evictions and if landlords willfully break that law there will be consequences. Washingtonians are hurting economically and kicking them out on the street is morally and legally wrong. I thank Attorney General Ferguson and his team for holding this company responsible.”

JRK Residential’s conduct negatively impacted Washington residents in ways that Governor Inslee’s Proclamation explicitly intended to prevent. JRK Residential threatened and harassed several tenants who recently lost their jobs due to the global pandemic. The following examples highlight the harm caused by JRK Residential’s unlawful conduct:

One Boulders at Puget Soundresident lives with two roommates, and reports that 2 of the 3 people in her apartment lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19. She was a line cook and her roommate worked at a casino. She and her girlfriend have children and are very worried about becoming homeless. They had to scrape together every penny they had to pay April rent.

Another Boulders at Puget Soundresident lost her job due at a children’s birthday company due to the pandemic. She told the Tacoma News Tribune, “I can’t sleep. I’ve got butterflies in my stomach. I’ve even considered being homeless this summer and putting up a tent with my daughter and husband because it would be warm enough to live outside.”

Another Boulders at Puget Soundresident lives with her three children and her husband, a disabled veteran. Paying rent on a single income became difficult after she stopped receiving financial assistance from a family member who passed away. She told the Tacoma News Tribune, “They have given us this notice so when the eviction order is over, they can take action right away. I’ve called 211 to find some help, and we were thinking of becoming homeless because having an eviction on your record makes it so hard to find another place.”

A resident at Carroll’s Creek Landing in Marysille who worked for an aerospace manufacturer was furloughed and then laid off due to COVID-19, so she was only able to make a partial rent payment in April. Even after advising JRK Residential of her situation, she received multiple phone calls asking if she received her stimulus check. These calls were upsetting to the resident.

Another Carroll’s Creek Landing resident is a single mom of three and survivor of domestic violence who does not receive child support. She also lost her job due to the pandemic. Although she applied for unemployment, like thousands of other Washingtonians, she has not yet received any unemployment benefits. She did not have money for rent and other bills – or even for money for formula, diapers, and baby wipes. JRK Residential attached multiple notices regarding the rent to her door. Consequently, she felt singled out and embarrassed due to her precarious financial situation. Ultimately, this single parent had to borrow money from her mother to make a payment so the harassing communications would come to an end, allowing her tofocus on her health and family.

Other residents at JRK Residential apartment complexes reported harassing rent collection attempts caused them high levels of stress and anxiety. The Attorney General’s Office also received a complaint regarding harassing behavior from one of JRK Residential’s complexes in Silverdale (Silverdale Ridge Apartments). JRK Residential has at least one other complex in Silverdale, Trillium Heights apartments.