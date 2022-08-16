SEATTLE — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson joined numerous other attorneys general in a friend of the court brief in support of the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit against Idaho’s latest abortion law, set to go into place August 25, 2022.

The DOJ lawsuit argues that Idaho’s law does not leave enough emergency exceptions to protect the life and health of pregnant people, claiming this is a violation of the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA). The Act requires hospitals to offer lifesaving emergency care to all, requiring patient stabilization before any care is denied.

In some circumstances, abortion services may save a mother’s life, like during an ectopic pregnancy, miscarriage or other complication. The denial of this care could be detrimental to their health, which would violate EMTALA.

Ferguson says any Washingtonians visiting, working or going to school in Idaho would be denied federally-required health care.

In support of the lawsuit, Ferguson and other attorneys general argue that the law would have other negative impacts beyond EMTALA violations. Ferguson claims health care in Washington would be strained, even more than it currently is, by people in Idaho coming to the state for the care they are restricted from.

“We are already seeing a significant influx of Idahoans seeking abortion services in Washington, and that will only increase with this new, restrictive law,” said Ferguson. “What happens in Idaho directly impacts Washington. Not only is Idaho’s near-total ban on abortion wrong, it violates federal law.”

One Eastern Washington clinic reported 78% of its patients in July 2022 were from Idaho, nearly twice as many as the year before, according to the brief from Ferguson.