OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The results of a consumer survey released today by Attorney General Bob Ferguson reveal that millions of Washingtonian's may have unintentionally been enrolled in subscription services.
According to the online survey commissioned by the Attorney General's Office, 59% of Washingtonians may have been enrolled in a subscription plan or service when they thought they were making a one-time purchase.
59% of survey takers represents about 3.5 million Washingtonians.
"This survey reveals that corporations are deceiving Washingtonians into paying for unwanted subscriptions-and consumers want this practice to end," Bob Ferguson, Washington State Attorney General said.
The survey also states that as many as 100,000 people may have been unable to cancel their unwanted subscriptions because it was too difficult.
According to the AG's Consumer Survey:
51% of survey-takers cited pre-checked boxes as the reason for unintentionally enrolling in a subscription service.
2.75% of people that were unintentionally enrolled did not cancel because it was too difficult to do so.
29% of Washingtonians cited online retailers as the problem. Amazon had the most complaints lodged against them.
Attorney General Ferguson urges consumers to file a complaint with his office if they inadvertently signed up for a subscription while attempting to make an online purchase.
The AG's Office responds to all consumer complaints.
"If you unintentionally signed up for a subscription service, contact my office so we can help," AG Ferguson said.
