OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a motion seeking the maximum penalty of $24.6 million against Facebook's parent company Meta for 882 intentional violations of Washington's campaign finance transparency laws.
According to a press release from the Attorney General's Office, Washington's laws require campaign advertisers, including entities such as Meta that host political advertisers, to make information about Washington political ads that run on their platforms available for public inspection in a timely manner.
On October,6 a King County Superior Court Judge ruled Meta violated Washington's laws 822 times and that the violations were intentional.
"Facebook is a repeat, intentional violator of the law...If this case doesn't warrant a max penalty, what does," Bob Ferguson, Washington State Attorney General said.
Although AG Ferguson has requested the maximum penalty for Meta, the exact amount of the penalties will be determined at a later court date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.