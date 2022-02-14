AG Ferguson sues veterans nonprofit CEO for sexual harassment and more

WENATCHEE –
Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a lawsuit in Chelan County Superior Court against a veterans nonprofit based in Wenatchee, and its founder and CEO, over claims of discrimination and sexual harassment. According to the lawsuit, Thelbert “Thad” Lawson Jr., discriminated against and harassed a minimum of 12 women across the nonprofit’s two thrift stores.
The nonprofit, Operation Veterans Assistance & Humanitarian Aid (OVAHA), runs the Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store in Wenatchee and the Veterans Thrift Store in Kennewick.
The lawsuit accuses Lawson of “pervasive, ongoing sexual harassment, including offensive and unwanted touching, sexually charged remarks and inappropriate requests.”
Specific examples of his conduct are outlined, including offensive and unwanted touching, asking about employee sex lives, requesting sexual favors, nudity and even requesting an employee try on lingerie for him.
The lawsuit also cites that the board of directors are all close to Lawson, including his wife as the board president. It is asserted that Lawson’s wife defended him or denied claims when employees reported on the conduct.
One employee reportedly consulted with a lawyer, leading to Lawson’s retaliation.
“He removed her from a desirable position as a cashier, monitored her using store cameras, and isolated her from other employees,” said the press release.
It is claimed that OVAHA and Lawson took adverse action after complaints were made, retaliating in various ways. There are reports of scrutiny, denied overtime, termination threats, accusations and more.
The lawsuit goes over Lawson’s history, explaining that the patterns and history displayed by him add credibility to the claims.
A restraining order was granted against Lawson after an incident where he locked the individual in a basement room with him and she ran for escape.
Lawson was found guilty of assault in July 2021, after “sexually grinding his body on another individual without her consent.” This happened to a member of the public in the Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store. His appeal bond was posted by OVAHA, which has kept him out of jail.
“The Attorney General’s Office investigation discovered Lawson continues work at OVAHA’s thrift stores and refuses to stop engaging in his unlawful harassment since his assault conviction,” said the press release. “The lawsuit asserts this repeated, pervasive sexual harassment and retaliation violates the Washington Law Against Discrimination.”
It is also asserted that Lawson’s conduct led to an intolerable working condition, causing several employees to quit.
Ferguson is requesting that Lawson is prohibited from OVAHA stores and pays damages to affected people.
The full lawsuit is available here: