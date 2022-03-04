Wash., —
A data breach reported by T-Mobile in August 2021 is approximated to have affected 2 million Washingtonians, drawing the attention of Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who is urging everyone to protect their information.
“Data breaches continue to be an escalating threat to Washingtonians,” Ferguson said. “We want to make sure Washingtonians have the tools they need to protect themselves in the wake of a data breach.”
The breach compromised the names, birth dates, Social Security Numbers and license information of over 50 million people across the country. Some were T-Mobile customers at the time, but the breach also affected former and prospective customers.
According to a press release from Ferguson’s office, large amounts of the compromised information was recently for sale on the dark web. The press release also reports many people receiving identity theft warnings after their information was found online.
Ferguson offers several steps for people to take if they believe they were included in the data breach.
First, monitor your credit. Services will generally notify you within a day of new accounts or substantial purchases.
Should it be necessary, another option to consider is freezing your credit report, preventing identity thieves from creating a new account in your name.
To place a freeze through Equifax, call 888-766-0008 or go here.
To place a freeze through Experian, call 888-397-3742 or go here.
To place a freeze through TransUnion, call 800-680-7289 or go here.
Another possible step is placing a fraud alert on your credit report. Before issuing credit in your name, creditors would take extra steps verifying your identity. This can also be done by calling each bureau.
Lastly, resources for reporting and recovering from identity theft are available here and here.
