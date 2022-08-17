OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside.
The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law.
Between January, 2021 and May, 2022, Ostrom allegedly fired over 140 of its U.S.-based mushroom pickers, the majority of which were women. During this same period the farm hired 63 male foreign agricultural workers.
These actions were an abuse of the H-2A system, as foreign workers are guaranteed fewer rights than U.S.-based workers.
Female workers at Ostrom were also reportedly disciplined at higher rates than their male counterparts.
Production goals were raised in an effort to pressure women to quit. Today's lawsuit alleges that Ostrom hid production numbers and fired female workers who they claimed didn't meet the goals.
When workers approached management with their concerns, management retaliated through warnings, disciplinary action, and in one case, physical assault.
"Ostrom discriminated against female farmworkers and Washington residents so that it could hire mostly male foreign workers, who have fewer rights. Their conduct is disturbing and unlawful," Attorney General Ferguson said.
