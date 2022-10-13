OLYMPIA, Wash.-
State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Senator Joe Nguyen (D-White Center) are planning to propose legislation in the 2023 State Legislature to ensure that utility companies can't shut off Washingtonians power or water if the temperature is 95 degrees or higher.
19 other states and Washington D.C. already have similar plans in place.
"Access to running water and electricity can be a matter of life and death during extreme heat. Washingtonians should not suffer and die because they miss a payment on a utility bill," Feguson said.
The proposed legislation would protect all Washingtonians' access to electric fans, working refrigerators and running water during extreme heat, as well as air conditioning for residents with access.
"In a time when we are experiencing climate crisis with extreme heat and smoke, we need to ensure that we have basic provisions to protect our most vulnerable populations," said Senator Nguyen.
According to the Department of Health, heat waves disproportionately harm Black, Indigenous, and Pacific Islander communities.
"We can improve public safety by adopting this common sense reform already in effect in red, blue, and purple states across the country," Ferguson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.