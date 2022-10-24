UNION GAP, Wash. — The Washington Department of Ecology and the Washington State Association of Counties (WSAC) will be hosting in-person open houses for community members to learn more about the historical orchard cleanup process.
From the early 19th century through the 1950s, lead arsenate pesticides were used on orchards to combat moth infestations, according to the joint press release. Attendees will learn more about these legacy pesticides and their health impacts. The two agencies partnered to help implement cleanup of these orchards by developing tools for local governments and developers.
The pesticides left arsenic and lead in the soil, according to the press release. Then some of the former orchards were turned into parks, schools or neighborhoods. The goal of the partnership is to ensure historical orchard land is cleaned before people live there.
The Yakima Open House will be at the Harman Center, 101 N 65th Avenue, from 4 to 6 p.m. on November 8.
The Wenatchee Open House will be at the Pybus Public Market, 3 N Worthen Street, from 4 to 6 p.m. on November 9.
Presentations will be offered by both agencies and attendees will be able to ask questions. There will be refreshments and no registration is necessary.
