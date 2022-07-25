TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Benton County Fire District 1 responded to a water rescue on July 24 just before 8:45 p.m. to look for someone on a jet ski that had not been seen in three hours. The person reporting the incident said they may have ran out of gas, drifting the Columbia River by the railroad bridge.
Following a search, the victim was rescued in the Pasco Fire Department fire boat and taken to the shore for medical attention, according to Captain Ron Fryer.
Rescue efforts included responses from Walla Walla Fire District 5, the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the US Coast Guard.
Every boat, no matter the size, is required to have certain items by federal and state law. These rules also apply on kayaks, canoes, jet skis and stand-up paddleboards. Each boat must have proper life jackets for everyone on board, a sounding device like a horn or bell and a white navigation light for low visibility. For federal waterways, you must also have a nighttime visual distress signal, like flares.
