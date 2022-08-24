Agencies search for woman missing in water around Wapato

WAPATO, Wash. - Multiple agencies are responding to a water rescue around the 1800 block of Donald Wapato Road.
Yakima County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who can't swim that got lost in the water, according to Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. Water Rescue is assisting, along with the Zillah Police Department, Wapato Police Department, Washington State Patrol and drone coverage.
Schilperoort says a man called in just after 3 p.m. reporting the woman was stuck in the water. Agencies are still searching for her.
While the search was underway, a second water rescue was called in the same area for a man who had been log-jammed. Schilperoort says it is his best guess that this man was the one who called in the original rescue.
The man was rescued and is being checked by medics for a potential broken wrist, dehydration and exhaustion.
Agencies are currently having trouble getting a boat in the water due to low levels. Schilperoort expects the agencies will be there for some time.
