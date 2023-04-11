SEATTLE, Wash.- Attorney General Bob Ferguson has announced the filing of a lawsuit against Puppyland for false health guarantees for its puppies and for predatory loan practices.
The lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court asserts Puppyland misrepresented both the breeding standards of puppies it sold and the health guarantees they offered. It also alleges that Puppyland pressured buyers into signing predatory loans with exceptionally high interest rates.
“The purchase of a family pet is a significant and meaningful transaction,” Ferguson said. “Businesses that sell puppies and other pets have an obligation to consumers not to deceive them or take advantage of them."
According to a press release from the Attorney General's Office it is believed that more than 7,000 individuals purchased puppies from Puppyland’s Washington stores since the company started operations in 2018.
Puppyland currently has one store in Puyallup and previously operated locations in Renton and Olympia.
The AG's Office received several complaints regarding recently purchased puppies getting sick, with some even dying shortly after going home with their families.
Puppyland's purchase paperwork contained an illegal non-disclosure agreement according to the AG's Office. If customers signed the paperwork they agreed to not “disparage, defame, sully or compromise the goodwill” of Puppyland, or face the threat of legal action.
The AG's lawsuit alleges that Puppyland intentionally deceived customers about the health of the puppies it sold, telling them that the puppies met rigorous breeding and health standards.
According to the AG's press release Puppyland's sales contract required dog owners to meet strict preconditions before covering any veterinary bills and excluded many common treatments altogether.
Puppyland reportedly offered a 15-day protection plan, a two-year guarantee and a ten-year guarantee on its puppies, but the AG's lawsuit alleges that the company failed to honor the plans in violation of the Consumer Protection Act.
Today's lawsuit also alleges that predatory loans were a common practice at Puppyland, with the company not disclosing prices until a customer agreed to purchase a dog. According to the AG's press release puppies cost between $3,000 and $10,000 each and customers were pressured into financing the purchase through loans with interest rates as high as 198%.
Through its lawsuit the Attorney General's Office may seek restitution for Washingtonians who financed puppies. Puppyland may also face monetary penalties for each violation of the Consumer Protection Act.
