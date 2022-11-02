SEATTLE, Wash.-
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a lawsuit to block Albertson Companies, Inc from giving its shareholders a $4 billion payout before a proposed merger with the Kroger company can be fully reviewed by state and federal antitrust enforcers.
"Paying out $4 billion before regulators can do their job and review the proposed merger will weaken Albertsons' ability to continue its business opportunities and compete," Ferguson said.
On October, 26, Ferguson partnered with a bipartisan group of six attorneys general to urge Albertsons to delay paying the special dividend until states can review the potential merger.
According to a press release from the Attorney General's Office, Ferguson's lawsuit was filed in King County Superior Court and he will seek a restraining order later this week to try and block Albertsons from making the proposed dividend payment while the lawsuit is ongoing.
According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the proposed $4 billion dividend payout exceeds Albertsons cash on hand. Albertsons reportedly plans to pay the dividend with $2.5 billion in cash on hand and borrow the rest.
The dividend is set to be paid out to shareholders on November, 7.
"Free enterprise is built on companies competing, and that competition benefits consumers. Corporations proposing a merger cannot sabotage their ability to compete while that merger is under review," Ferguson said.
