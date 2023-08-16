OLYMPIA, Wash.-The Washington Attorney General's Office announced a lawsuit against national retailer O'Reilly Auto Parts on August 16 alleging discrimination and retaliation against pregnant employees.
The civil rights lawsuit was filed in King County Superior Court.
“Pregnant Washingtonians should not have to choose between healthy, safe pregnancies and their livelihoods,” said Attorney General Ferguson.
The lawsuit alleges that O'Reilly unlawfully refused pregnant workers reasonable workplace accommodations, including the opportunity for rest periods and breaks, flexibility for restroom breaks, and the opportunity to pump breastmilk for their newborn babies after returning to work.
According to the Attorney General's announcement of the lawsuit women who complained about the working conditions and treatment were retaliated against with demotions and threats of firing.
At least 22 women suffered physically, emotionally and financially due to O'Reilly's practices according to the AG's Office. Anyone who believes they experienced pregnancy discrimination while working at O'Reilly stores in Washington should contact the Civil Rights Division of the AG's Office at 833-660-4877.
The AG's Office conducted an investigation across multiple O'Reilly's stores in the state before bringing it's lawsuit.
Employees reportedly told Civil Rights Division Investigators that their requests for pregnancy-related leave were denied, that they were made to lift more weight than recommended by their doctors and that they were subject to verbal harassment after taking breaks.
According to the AG's Office female employees at O'Reilly's also reported that complaints about the conditions and discrimination were dismissed by management. Some female employees also reported being forced out of their jobs after requesting pregnancy accomadations.
The investigation by the AG's Office found the discrimination and retaliation to be widespread across multiple stores in Washington.
According to today's press release from the AG's Office, the lawsuit seeks damages and restitution for women who were harmed by O'Reilly's practices
“My office will hold O’Reilly and any other employer accountable when they violate the law and endanger the health of their employees and their babies," said AG Ferguson.
