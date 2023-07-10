Weather Alert

...BREEZY TO LOCALLY WINDY WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING... ...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS THIS MORNING COULD LEAD TO NEW FIRE STARTS... .A frontal passage will produce breezy to windy west winds through the Columbia River Gorge eastward along the Blue Mountain foothills and into the lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In conjunction with low relative humidities, this will lead to an increased risk of fire spread for new and existing fires. Along with enhanced winds and low relative humidities, abundant lighting is expected to move across the lower Columbia Basin of Washington, east slopes of the Washington Cascades, Kittitas and Yakima valleys, and the Blue Mountains of Washington. Additionally, isolated thunderstorms across northern Oregon may produce lightning and will have the potential to cause additional fire starts. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES WA690, WA691, WA692, AND WA695... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 690 Kittitas Valley, 691 Lower Columbia Basin, 692 Blue Mountains of Washington and 695 East Washington South Central Cascade Mountains. * IMPACTS...Lightning strikes may cause new fire starts. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms will continue through today. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusty and erratic winds up to 40 mph will be possible near and within storms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&