UNITED STATES — Airline company aha! Airlines has filed for bankruptcy, canceling all flights. The company filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code on August 22 due to a “combination of market and economic conditions.”
Customers with tickets for aha! flights after August 23 should contact their card company for a refund.
aha! Airlines partner ExpressJet filed for bankruptcy the same day. Neither company can help arrange other travel plans, but options are available in case refunds aren’t immediately granted.
The airline previously flew out of the Tri-Cities Airport, offering flights to Reno-Tahoe and a Wine Flies Free program.
