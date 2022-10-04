KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The 7th annual Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival is October, 7-9, at the Clover Island Inn in Kennewick.
The Pirate Festival benefits the Humane Society and My Friend's Place. Admission is based on a donation of cash, cleaning supplies, or pet supplies for charity.
The festival offers something for everyone, kids and adults alike, including:
Shopping in the merchant room.
Entertainment from Captain Squirrel the Pirate Magician.
A guided painting class from FireFlight Studios
Fire black powder muskets.
A pub crawl.
Clover Island is located at 435 N. Clover Island Drive, Kennewick.
