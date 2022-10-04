The 7th annual Mid-Columbia pirate festival is this weekend and offers something for everyone.

KENNEWICK, Wash.-

The 7th annual Mid-Columbia Pirate Festival is October, 7-9, at the Clover Island Inn in Kennewick.

The Pirate Festival benefits the Humane Society and My Friend's Place. Admission is based on a donation of cash, cleaning supplies, or pet supplies for charity.

The festival offers something for everyone, kids and adults alike, including:

Shopping in the merchant room.

Entertainment from Captain Squirrel the Pirate Magician.

A guided painting class from FireFlight Studios

Fire black powder muskets.

A pub crawl.

Clover Island is located at 435 N. Clover Island Drive, Kennewick.