TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
Natural disasters have been increasing over the past fifty years according to the world meteorology organization. Economic losses have increased sevenfold from the 1970s to the 2010s - destroying homes, and people's livelihoods.
As fires start to grow bigger and happen more frequently firefighters have a greater need for quick access to information.
Technologies like drones and artificial intelligence (AI) sound like a science fiction novel's solution to natural disasters.
Pacific Northwest National Laboratories (PNNL) uses a combination of images from satellites and aircraft to make maps.
PNNL Data Scientist, Andre Coleman, said,"...the reason we're doing that is to help provide a more frequent analysis of what's going on with a fire..."
Firefighters have used planes for years and in the past decade have started sending drones up to get a view of fires in the air.
Satellite images fill the gaps when weather keeps aircraft and drones from lifting off according to Coleman. The AI can use satellite imagery to peer through the smoke and see the fire's shape more clearly.
Coleman said the system can also help prepare the power grid during natural disasters, giving data to utilities to show where the fire is at and where it's going.
The team has been working on integrating social media images into the AI system in the past year.
Coleman said the team is taking into account that images from social media may not always be accurate but could provide data that aerial images can't.
