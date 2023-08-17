GRANT COUNTY, Wash.-The Grant County Health District has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory with air quality expected to remain in the "moderate" to "unhealthy" range into the weekend.
Moderate Air Quality: People with asthma, respiratory infections, diabetes, lung or heart disease, or who have had a stroke should limit outdoor activities.
Unhealthy Air Quality: Sensitive groups, including those with heart or lung disease, asthma, diabetes, children, older adults and pregnant women should limit time outdoors.
To reduce the risk of exposure to wildfire smoke and poor air quality the GCHD recommends:
- Check the air quality index daily and follow the recommendations.
- Keep your indoor air as clean as possible.
- Use MERV-13 rated air filters.
- Use a HEPA indoor air cleaner.
- Check on children, youth, the elderly and friends with breathing issues.
- Limit your time spent outdoors.
- Wear a properly fitted N95 mask when you do go outside.
More recommendations and information on air quality are available through the Washington Department of Health.
