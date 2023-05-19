YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Due to wildfire smoke from Canada an air quality alert has been issued for all of Yakima County through 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20.
According to the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency particulate matter in the air will be moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups and people should limit the time spent outdoors and avoid strenuous outdoor activities.
More information about precautions and the latest air quality updates are available through the YRCAA.
