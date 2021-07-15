Yakima County burn ban starts Friday the 25th

YAKIMA, Wash. - The air quality burn ban is being lifted in Yakima County due to improving air quality, according to Yakima Regional Clean Air (YRCA).

The ban is set to expire Thursday at 10:00 a.m. 

YRCA noted that while the air quality ban is going away, there is still an emergency burn ban county-wide until August 31.

Tags