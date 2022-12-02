KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — The Kittitas County Public Health Department is warning residents in the Cle Elum area of unhealthy air quality conditions, according to a press release. Air quality monitors in the area show unhealthy air quality starting December 2 at noon.
Everyone should reduce outside exposure as much as possible in this area. Be aware of the conditions in Kittitas County in order to take precautions to protect yourself.
“Outdoor activities should take place when we have ‘good’ air,” said KCPHD Director Chelsey Loeffers. “When air quality changes to ‘moderate’ or worse, we recommend people start making changes, including moving indoors.”
