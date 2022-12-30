YAKIMA, Wash. — After the Caton Limited Purpose Landfill lost its city permit over a series of fires at the location, the Yakima Health District (YHD) installed air sensors at the facility, with promises to report back to the public.
The permit was suspended on December 12, following the second fire in two months and previous issues with “fire events.” YHD couldn’t identify an immediate cause or fix for the fires, leading to the suspension.
In order to prevent this from happening again, the YHD is working with the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Central Region Office, Spill Prevention, Preparedness and Response Program, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Yakima Regional Clean Air Authority.
The air sampling sensors were placed throughout the landfill’s site on December 22 to make sure there’s no public health concerns, according to the YHD. The sensors gather data on what is released by smoke and fire and how far it travels.
“The air quality readings recorded have now shown that there is currently any air quality concerns for the public,” said the YHD press release. “However, given the ongoing presence of fires at the landfill, air quality monitoring will continue.”
Fire consultants were at Caton during the week of December 22 as well, according to the press release. They’ll create a fire management plan for the facility, expected to be submitted in the first week of 2023, offering fire remedy and prevention information. They’ll also create an air quality monitoring plan, to continue emission monitoring at the site after sensors are removed.
YHD reports there is no estimated reopening for the landfill at this time.
