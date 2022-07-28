PASCO, Wash. -
Water Follies is the perfect time to enjoy an air show and boat races.
Demonstration Pilot Major Haden "Gator" Fullam tells me he's excited to be back in the Tri-Cities once again.
"When we saw this on our schedule, when we were here two years ago the boats weren't able to race during COVID," he tells me, "So it was only an air show so we're excited to come out and get the full experience."
Major Fullam says preparing for air shows is a lengthy process.
It takes eight people to help with getting the aircrafts to the destination. Once they arrive, it's time to make sure everything is ready to go for the practice the following day.
After practice, they repeat the process all over again for showtime.
Major Fullam's safety observer Joel Russo tells me his favorite part about flying in was the scenery. Being from Eastern Washington, Puyallup specifically, he's excited to be back again.
"Just great scenery in general," he says, "just brought back a bunch of great memories. Just love being in the area and being back in Washington."
He says this weekend, he's going to be helping Major Fullam from the ground, making sure everything is going accordingly. He flew in on another A-10 Thunderbolt Aircraft.
The reason for another aircraft, in case something happens or doesn't work with Gator's and for company on the flight over to their destinations.
Since the Major Fullam was going to be here, the US Air Force recruits in the Tri-Cities were sworn in. Five recruits attended today, others from Wenatchee were not able to attend today's ceremony.
