YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.-
The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency is issuing a Stage 1 burn ban for Yakima County beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 15.
According to the Clean Air Agency the burn ban is necessary due to a deterioration in weather conditions, air stagnation and poor ventilation. The combination of those condition will contribute to the build-up of air pollutants.
The burn ban may be upgraded or removed depending on weather conditions, check with the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency for updates.
Under a Stage-1 burn ban:
- Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts and other uncertified solid fuel burning devices is prohibited.
- Use of certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices is allowed.
- All outdoor burning is prohibited.
- All violations are subject to civil penalty.
