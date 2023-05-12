ELLENSBURG, Wash.- A Wildland Fire Season Flying Rehearsal is set to have multiple fire agencies practice flying in conditions that will be seen during wildfires.
The practice will take place near the Naneum Ridge State Forest, about 15 miles north of Ellensburg, from noon to 5 p.m. Smoke will be used to recreate wildfire conditions as aircraft will fly in from different airports in the area to practice flying in congested airspace.
The Department of Natural Resources is hosting the training with local fire agency partners throughout Central Washington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.