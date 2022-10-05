WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Schools in Walla Walla were placed under lockdown shortly after 8:30 a.m. on October 5 after a man with a gun was reported nearby, according to a press release from Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with the Walla Walla Police Department. Officers responded to the area around Walla Walla High School and Prospect Point Elementary School, along with Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Washington State Patrol units.
Law enforcement investigation revealed the reported “man with a gun” was an 18-year-old down the street playing with an airsoft gun, according to the press release. It was determined that there was no threat to students, and the schools were both taken out of lockdown, which lasted about 15 minutes.
“Area Law Enforcement takes all these incidents very seriously and asks that adults educate family members on the dangers of displaying airsoft or even [toy guns] in the area of our schools, or in public locations,” said Gunner in the press release.
