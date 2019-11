WASHINGTON D.C. - The White house and the U.S Capitol were put on temporary lockdown following an airspace violation.

Fighter jets were mobilized. The U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated.

The lockdown began shortly before 6 a.m. and was reported lifted about 20 minutes later.

The Secret Service said in a statement that the brief lockdown was due to a "potential violation of the restricted airspace in the National Capital Region."

People have since been allowed back in.