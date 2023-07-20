SEATTLE, Wash.- Alaska Airlines announced Thursday that an additional flight will be added to three Washington airports in November.

A new daily roundtrip flight to Seattle will be added to Walla Walla's, Wenatchee's and Yakima's airports.

Due to a lack of pilots following the COVID-19 pandemic, Alaska Airlines previously cut flights from several smaller airports with Walla Walla, Wenatchee and Yakima being dropped down to a single daily roundtrip.

“We’ve seen regional air service change over the last few years,” said VP of revenue management and network planning Kirsten Amrine. “To ensure smaller cities remain connected, we have to think creatively. Small communities are extremely important, so working collaboratively with community leaders is key to ensure we’re able to continue providing the service for which we are known.”

The airline is also resuming service between Portland and Redmond from November 29 to April 10.