Alaska Airlines cancels all flights in and out of Portland due to bad air quality

SEATTLE (AP) - Alaska Airlines has suspended all flights in and out of Portland until 3 p.m. Tuesday as wildfire smoke inundates the region.
It’s also suspending operations in Spokane and canceling some flights in Eugene, Medford, Redmond, Pasco and Walla Walla. Airline officials say wildfires in the West have create thick smoke and haze, causing poor air quality conditions in Portland and Spokane areas. Alaska says they made the difficult decision to stop their operations to keep employees and guests safe.
The Port of Portland, which runs the airport, said no other airline has taken a similar step.