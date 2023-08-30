SEATTLE, Wash.-Beginning August 30 international travelers on Alaska flights have the option of using a new mobile verify system to streamline the passport verification process.
Alaska's Mobile Verify lets travelers check their U.S. or Canadian passports safely and securely before arriving at the airport saving time according to the airline.
How to use Mobile Verify:
- Download the Airside Digital Identity mobile app on an iOS or Android device.
- Take a selfie of your face.
- Scan your passport photo page.
- Hold your phone against the inside of the passport’s back cover to read the embedded chip.
Before your trip:
- Open your Alaska App, then your Airside app.
- Select your departure date and location.
- Enter your confirmation code.
