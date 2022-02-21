Alaska Airlines launches new subscription service for flights

WEST COAST -
Alaska Airlines has launched a new subscription-based travel service, a first of its kind. Members with their new “Flight Pass” will be able to fly as many as 24 times per year through select routes by signing up for a fixed monthly rate.
Applicable routes include popular California routes, nonstop service from California to Reno, California to Phoenix and California to Las Vegas.
“This new way to fly allows travelers to lock in main cabin deals for a full year and rewards subscribers with lower than average fares on eligible flights,” said the press release.
There are two different plan options, Flight Pass and Flight Pass Pro, which requires less booking time in advance. Flight Pass starts at $49 a month, and Flight Pass Pro starts at $199. Based on the specific account, subscribers would then receive credits in their Flight Pass account either once a month or twice a month. Credits can be redeemed for either 6, 12 or 24 round trip flights, based on the subscription.
For both options, you can book flights up to 90 days beforehand. Flight Pass requires booking at least 14 days beforehand. Flight Pass Pro requires only two hours of advance before booking.
“Our commitment to care means offering convenient and affordable options that fit out guests’ lifestyle and connect them to where they want to go,” said Alaska Airlines’ managing director of business development and products, Alex Corey. “After two years of staying close to home, guests are ready to travel again and with 100 daily flights from 16 airports throughout California and between California to Reno, Phoenix and Las Vegas, Flight Pass will take them there.”
