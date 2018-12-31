KENNEWICK, WA - People love to have some champagne on New Year's Eve and sticking to one or two glasses is usually the best idea, but sometimes we can have a little too much and you get hit with a hangover or even a problem much worse.
"Binge drinking happens more frequently during the holidays and so patients are more likely to experience symptoms of palpitations and rapid heartbeats," said Doctor Eugene Yang, UW Medicine. "One of the most common heart rhythm disturbances that we see as a result of this is something called atrial fibrillation."
Not only does heavy binge drinking affect your heart, but really your entire body.
"Really harsh on the body - it causes our body to produce more urine, so in that urine we're losing electrolytes, we're losing water and it also super irritates the lining of our stomach," said Jennifer McIntosh, a nurse.
Alcohol increases the stomach acid which can cause vomiting and makes you have the hangover feeling, but another huge factor is lack of sleep after you drink.
"If you don't sleep well or long enough after the drinking your body is going to respond by, your blood pressure is going to heighten. Combining nicotine and caffeine to wake themselves up from the lethargic from alcohol.. So there are a lot of things going on with alcohol," said McIntosh.
They say it's also important if you are taking a medication to double-check if you are allowed to drink, because mixing medication and alcohol can be very dangerous.
Now a couple tips to help you reduce your chances of getting a hangover are making sure you eat before drinking, have a glass of water between drinks, and try and stay towards clear alcohol like vodka and gin. This is because the lighter the color the less toxic it is for you because they contain fewer impurities, and of course to drink responsibly.