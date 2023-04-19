OLYMPIA, Wash.- Legislation legalizing cocktails to-go is headed to Governor Jay Inslee's desk.
Senate Bill 5448 passed on April 18 and if signed into law will allow alcoholic beverage licensees to sell beer, wine and approved mixed drinks to-go with a food purchase according to a press release from the Distilled Spirits Council.
“Consumers across the state have enjoyed cocktails to-go for the last few years, and making this option permanent increases convenience while supporting local business,” said Adam Smith, vice president of state government relations at the Distilled Spirits Council.
During the COVID pandemic several states enacted temporary laws allowing alcoholic drinks to-go. Washington's temporary law is set to expire on June 30.
“We are grateful the Washington legislature recognized the benefits of cocktails to-go for consumers and hospitality businesses and passed this legislation," Smith said.
