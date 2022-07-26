Alerts in Benton County for Elevated Ozone and Very High Fire Danger

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - With triple digit temperatures, the chances of elevated ozone levels in the Tri-Cities have increased for the next few days.
According to the Benton Clean Air Agency, air quality levels are expected to be Moderate Tuesday July 26, 2022, through Sunday July 31st, however, the air quality could potentially deteriorate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
When Air Quality levels are Moderate, unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. These are signs to take it easier. For everyone else, it’s a good day to be active outside.
When Air Quality levels are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive people should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Take more breaks, do less intense activities. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. Schedule outdoor activities in the morning when ozone is lower. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and keep quick relief medicine.
Benton county is also currently in VERY HIGH fire danger until further notice.
During times of VERY HIGH fire danger, outdoor burning is not allowed in Benton County. Countywide, this restriction includes the normally exempted burning of windblown tumbleweeds. There are currently no restrictions for burning in fireplaces, woodstoves, BBQs or recreational campfires.
Fire danger could be upgraded to EXTREME at any time. During EXTREME fire danger, all outdoor burning including recreational campfires is banned. All forms of agricultural burning are also banned once fire danger reaches EXTREME.
For more information and clarification regarding the current fire danger level and burning restrictions, please visit: www.bentoncleanair.org
You can also visit www.ozonematters.com to find simple steps you can take to prevent ozone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.