TOPPENISH, Wash.-
Toy Train Christmas 2022 will open on November, 26, in Toppenish.
The family Holiday experience runs November, 26 and 27, and December, 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, and 18, at the Yakima Valley Rail and Steam Association at the Northern Pacific Railway Museum, located at 10 Asotin Avenue in Toppenish.
Toy Train Christmas is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes:
Operating toy trains.
Real train rides.
Cookies and hot cocoa.
Make your own photo memories.
Toy train raffle.
Train simulator.
Tours of historic train cars.
Toy Train Christmas tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children.
