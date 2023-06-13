BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- After a day of four wildfires burning across the county, all evacuation orders have officially been lifted.
Officials with the Emergency Response Oversight Committee have wrapped up operations with the fire danger passing.
A team will be investigating all of the fires in the morning.
The fires have yet to be fully contained but residents have been cleared to return to their homes. Spots will continue to smolder through tomorrow morning, but you are asked to only call 911 if you see active flames.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.