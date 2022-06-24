PACIFIC NORTHWEST — All Coastal locations are giving away 300 free life jackets to children 12 and younger on Saturday, June 25 in order to promote water safety as the weather gets warmer and families head to the water.
All 21 Coastal locations in Oregon and Washington will participate in the event, starting in the parking lot that Saturday morning at 11 a.m. Life jackets are completely free while supplies last and offered on a first come, first serve basis. Parents can get life jackets for their children even if they aren’t there, but it is recommended for the best fit.
The event is meant to encourage kids and parents to wear life jackets while visiting any of the numerous lakes, rivers and beaches in the PNW. Even though outside temperatures are rising, recreational areas like rivers and lakes are often still very cold. Dangers of the water, like currents, are unpredictable; taking precautions can keep you and your family safe.
“Water safety is top of mind for all of us here at Coastal,” said CEO Lori McKinnon. “Some of our employees have shared with me over the years their personal experiences with family members drowning in lakes and rivers, when they believe simply wearing a life jacket could have made all the difference. This year we are giving away 6,000 life jackets to kids in the communities we serve. We hope that we can make a difference when it comes to families coming home safe after a day of playing in the water.”
