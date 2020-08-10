CHENEY, WA - EWU announced Monday all fall sports including football, soccer, volleyball and cross country practice and competitions will be listed as postponed until further notice, as well as golf and tennis.

Eastern Washington University News Release:

Eastern Washington University will suspend all fall sports until further notice out of safety concerns in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Eastern Associate Vice President/Director of Athletics Lynn Hickey announced Monday (Aug. 10).

The decision comes on the heels of last Friday's announcement by the Big Sky Conference to postpone the league's football schedule to the winter/spring. The league had already announced the suspension of non-conference play for league schools in the other sports, but no Big Sky edict has been made as of yet in terms of re-scheduling or cancellations.

The Eagles had no firm start dates for practices to begin, but will continue off-season workouts in accordance with all NCAA, federal, state, local and EWU mandates regarding social distancing, wearing of masks and disclosure of symptoms. Eastern continues to work on policies and procedures regarding Covid-19 testing.

"We have a significant commitment to the safety and well-being of our student-athletes," said Hickey. "We didn't take this decision lightly and feel for all of those who are impacted. But we didn't foresee the situation improving significantly in the coming weeks for us to safely begin practices and competition. We'll await further information and decisions to determine our next steps."

After the Big Sky's decision in July to delay fall sports, Eastern's soccer schedule was set to begin Oct. 2 on the road and Oct. 9 at home. Volleyball was also set to open on the road on Sept. 24 and then play at home on Oct. 1. Cross Country had its home meet on Sept. 1 canceled, and was expected to begin its season on Sept. 18.

Tennis and golf customarily have the majority of their seasons in the spring, but have a non-traditional season in the fall. Neither of those sports had announced any scheduled competitions for the fall because of Covid-19.

Non-conference play for the conference's football programs was listed as "still pending further review" by the league as the result of last Friday's announcement. Eastern had home non-conference games scheduled on Sept. 12 versus Western Illinois and Sept. 19 against Northern Arizona, and are working with those schools to re-schedule as a result of the Big Sky's decision, as well as that made by EWU on Monday.