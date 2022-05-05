RICHLAND, Wash. -
An event for International Working Women's Day took place in John Dam Plaza in Richland on Wednesday.
The event is called "All Out for Reproductive Rights" and it happened because of the recent opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Co-Director of Tri-Cities Womxn's March Kauser Gwaduri says fighting for individual rights is an American standard.
"To be able to choose what to do with your body is an individual right, which America prides itself on," says Gwaduri. "We are showing, by each and every person out here that every person deserves that right to make that choice."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.