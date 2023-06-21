KENNEWICK, Wash.- A fake gold jewelry scam has been happening at gas stations and parking lots throughout the city for the past week.
Kennewick Pawn Shop owners report at least 10 customers hoping to sell what they think is real gold coming into shops only to discover the jewelry is fake.
According to Kennewick Police the suspects running the scam are claiming to be from out of town and in need of money. They are asking people at grocery stores or gas stations to buy gold jewelry stamped 18K.
Victims of the scam have been buying the fake gold jewelry for between $100 and $500 and then trying to pawn it only to find out it's fake.
Kennewick Police are reminding residents that if a deal seems to good to be true, then it probably is and jewelry should always be checked by a licensed retailer or appraiser before purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.