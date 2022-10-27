WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Any and all veterans are invited to attend the Veterans Day assembly at Walla Walla High School, hosted by the school ASB and JROTC “Blue Devils” Cadet Battalion. The assembly is meant to honor all veterans and will be at the Main Gym on November 10, 2022.
“The event is free and open to veterans, their families, survivors, friends of veterans, and the general public,” said battalion commander cadet Lt. Col. Kaden Kerr. “All are welcome to attend. Please share this with every veteran you know in our community.”
Veterans and their guests can arrive at 9:30 a.m. and meet in the Wrestling Room to enjoy coffee. Special parking will be available for veterans. Ceremonies are scheduled to start at 10:26 a.m.
“The Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Cadets have an extensive program planned to include presentation of all the Military Services honoring our Veterans, Color Guard presentation, and Fallen Comrades’ ceremony,” said Kerr. “Veterans of all periods and conflicts (including the Cold War) from all branches … Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, and all their components … active, reserve, guard, and retired will be recognized for their service to the nation.”
