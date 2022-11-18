ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
On the night of November, 17, Ellensburg Police responded to reports of a burglary in progress on Pfenning Road.
The homeowner was out of town, but saw two people enter his house on his home security camera. A neighbor confirmed by telephone that two people were inside the home.
Ellensburg Police arrived and detained two male suspects who entered the home through an unlocked door.
The two men revealed that they had been talking to a "famous country singer" online who had just purchased the home and told them it was alright to go inside.
Nothing was damaged or stolen in the house and through their investigation Ellensburg Police determined that the two men really believed they could be in the house.
According to Ellensburg Police the two "burglars" were not criminals at all, but were actually victims of a scam.
In the scam someone claims to be a celebrity and contacts people online requesting money for the use of a property.
After completing their investigation Ellensburg Police locked the doors for the homeowner and no one was arrested.
Ellensburg Police are reminding everyone to never pay money for any goods or services sight unseen and to vet any vacant home plans or sales through the proper channels.
