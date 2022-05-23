YAKIMA, WA - We've seen the video circulating on social media and a viewer sent this to us.
This video is an alleged theft of a generator at harbor freight in Yakima on Saturday.
The video is it showing two people attempting to put a generator into a car, they realize they are being filmed and drive off.
To our knowledge, there has been no police report filed.
If you suspect someone is stealing, call 911 or local authorities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.