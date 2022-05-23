  • Joshua Alexander

YAKIMA, WA - We've seen the video circulating on social media and a viewer sent this to us.

This video is an alleged theft of a generator at harbor freight in Yakima on Saturday.

The video is it showing two people attempting to put a generator into a car, they realize they are being filmed and drive off.

To our knowledge, there has been no police report filed.

If you suspect someone is stealing, call 911 or local authorities.