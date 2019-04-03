KENNEWICK, WA - Finally here in Eastern Washington there's green grass and blossoming trees, but it's spring and allergy season is kicking into high gear.

Right now tree pollen is what you are mostly reacting to. Grass pollen peaks in early June. A good indicator for when grass pollen is no longer peaking is when you see the cotton blowing through the air.

Then you have tumbleweeds and other weeds during pollen's peaking. Why are you having an itchy and runny nose, watery eyes or sneezing?

"It's a two phase reaction- the first phase is caused by a histamine being released," says Dr. John Walker with Northwest Asthma and Allergy.

"If you think about it your nose is supposed to be the filter system for your body," Dr. Walker said.

He tells NBC Right Now that dust, perfumes or other chemicals are involved in the the second phase.

"That will trigger increased blood flow to your nose and you will receive nasal congestion, and then your body will release a bunch of mucus to try to keep that noxi-stimulus out."

Unfortunately, you may suffer from allergies all the way until the first frost, possibly the end of October.

Here are some tips:

-Clean your nose out with salt water. You can use a Neti-pot system then following that with some form of nasal steroid

-Close your windows at home when it starts getting warm- use your air conditioning

-Have just inside shoes: take off the shoes you wear outside immediately when you get home

- Don't let your pets sleep with you: they track in pollen from outside

If you are still suffering after these tips, then see your doctor.