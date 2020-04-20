SPOKANE, WA - In honor of National Volunteer Week, Allstate agency owners across Washington are thanking food bank volunteers for their unwavering support of local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 120 agencies are virtually volunteering with Northwest food banks this week to secure $120,000 in Allstate Foundation Helping Hands® grants to benefit local food banks, $20,000 which will go directly to Second Harvest food bank in Spokane and the Tri-Cities. Allstate volunteers are taking to social media this week for a virtual food drive and to raise awareness of Second Harvest’s mission to eliminate hunger throughout Inland Northwest communities. Learn more about supporting Second Harvest by visiting the website.

“During a time like this where our communities are facing a crisis, I am proud to help an organization like Second Harvest, whose employees and volunteers have been working tirelessly to ensure families don’t go without food,” said Washington Allstate agent Michelle Tullius. “I’m so grateful to be a part of a community that is willing to come together during an uncertain time to help create some stability for families.”

Second Harvest is one of thousands of organizations this year to receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grants. These grants are secured by agency owners, personal financial representatives and licensed sales professionals on behalf of the nonprofits where they volunteer.

Participating Allstate agency owners include:

Anne Jordan, Kennewick

Terri Couette, Yakima

Joe Clark, East Wenatchee

Heidi Huddle, Wenatchee

Charles Fletcher, Spokane

Trish Nicholls, Spokane

Ron Schafer, Spokane

Casey Huber, Sunnyside

Machelle Colligan, Walla Walla