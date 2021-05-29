'Alpaca Yoga' Brings Prosser Businesses Together For Unique Event

PROSSER, WA-
On Saturday, Pacapoo farms in Prosser had an open house with several vendors in the area, however, the main event of the day was very unique.
Pacapoo didn't host alpaca yoga last year due to the pandemic, but the roster filled up quickly when it came back this year.
Dawn Beals is the co-owner of Pacapoo Farms.
"We're really excited that we get a chance to have this opportunity again. It looks like a lot of other people were very excited as well because we had a great turnout," said Beals.
Sara Hazzard is the Owner of Free Spirit Yoga & Trapeze, and she's done yoga classes with animals before. She enjoys partnering with businesses like Pacapoo Farms for interactive experiences like this one.
"I think it brings us all together and its a way to network each other businesses. We don't get those opportunities very often so it is exciting to be able to do that together," said Hazzard.
It was a perfect day for yoga--and if you're an alpaca--a chance to get some extra treats.
"It's more gentle stretching and a lot of times we get a little distracted by the alpacas so you will have grain so when you put your hand out you can feed the alpacas," said Hazzard.
The return of classes like this one brings a sense of normalcy back to Prosser. Introducing new friends and reuniting older ones.
"People get to participate in something healthy," said Beals. "And what's not to love about being outdoors, doing something healthy, and getting some sunshine in addition?"
For more information about Pacapoo, head to their Facebook Page. For more information about Free Spirit Yoga & Trapeze.